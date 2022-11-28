More traffic among changes proposed for stretch of Nevada Avenue north of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Neighbors in the historic Old North End neighborhood are expressing concern about proposed changes along Nevada Avenue, just north of the Colorado College campus, they say would negatively impact larger homes and yards on both sides of the busy street.

According to neighbors, a recently-completed draft by the city's public works department as part of the ConnectCOS long-range planning document would change Nevada Ave. through the neighborhood from a "minor arterial" roadway to a "principal arterial."

Neighbors fear that the change would likely increase the number of traffic lanes from four to six, resulting in faster speeds and heavier traffic congestion -- at a time when residents are already concerned about existing traffic and safety issues.

Additionally, neighbors say that such a change would eliminate on-street parking, residential driveways, traffic crossings at minor streets, stops signs, and provide fewer pedestrian crosswalks.

Such a change, neighbors say, would threaten their neighborhood by making Nevada Ave. more like busier corridors such as Academy Boulevard, Austin Bluffs Parkway, Union Avenue and Woodmen Road.

Neighbors also say that the proposal is scheduled to be considered by the city's planning commission in two weeks, and that city officials didn't provide advance notice about the draft to the neighborhood or to the Nevada Street Safety Committee.

KRDO is waiting on a response from city officials about the proposal.