Wind-damaged pride flag at City Hall in Colorado Springs removed Friday for repairs; return expected soon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City officials confirmed that around 10 a.m. Friday, a crew took down a giant pride flag damaged by strong winds the night after it was unfurled during a ceremony Wednesday at City Hall.

City leaders wanted to display the flag to show community strength, unity and recovery in the aftermath of last weekend's shooting at Club Q -- which left five people dead and nearly two dozen others injured.

The flag appeared to be tangled and torn as it flapped in the wind Thursday; most people likely didn't notice it because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

A city official said that the flag is being repaired by a seamstress who was unavailable for comment; around noon Friday, a worker arrived with materials that will be used to re-install it.

Lynn Cassel and Andy Koss, a married couple living in town, came to see the flag Friday and were unaware that it had been removed because of wind damage.

"We were hoping that it hadn't been vandalized," Cassel said. "Reassuring to know that it just needs repairs and will be back soon."

"I feel like the city got a bad rap from the shooting," Koss added. "It wasn't their fault that it happened. I hope the flag goes a long way to change that. This city isn't as intolerant as people think it is, and it's better than when we moved here more than a decade ago."

City officials said that the flag would be displayed for two weeks.