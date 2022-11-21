The Patterson Center for Resiliency to offer 5-free therapy sessions to those impacted by mass shooting at Club Q

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Patterson Center for Resiliency is offering five-free therapy sessions to anyone who is impacted by the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, according to the organization.

The organization stated that it specializes in trauma, anxiety, and depression in children and adults ages 12 and up.

Those impacted may attend an in-person or virtual session located at 5373 N. Union Blvd. Suite 203.

You can schedule a session by calling 719-300-5735 or by visiting The Patterson Center of Resiliency website.