Suspect in LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting faces 10 felony charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect in the LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting is facing 10 felony charges, according to court records.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is accused of shooting into a crowd at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Saturday just before midnight. Investigators said he had two guns, one of which was a long rifle.

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed five people died and at least 25 others were injured in that mass shooting.

KRDO is working on gathering more information on the victims. At this time, ABC News has identified one victim as 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q.

The charges include five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

We're working to gather more information on when his first court appearance will be. Sunday, police said he was taken to a hospital while in custody. According to CSPD, two brave patrons confronted him and managed to stop him from taking any more lives.

For anyone looking to help the families of the victims and others affected by the deadly attack, please click here.