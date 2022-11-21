Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting in residential area in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in a residential area in Fountain Sunday night.

At 6:45 p.m., officers with the Fountain Police Department were dispatched to a reported domestic violence incident in the 6900 block of Village Meadows Dr.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Communications Center, a woman reported that her husband was intoxicated and wouldn't let her leave the home with their son. The woman told the sheriff's office that she managed to escape from the home and called 911 from a neighbor's house.

The woman told the sheriff's office that her son remained inside the home with the suspect after she left to get help.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the suspect appeared from into the home and fired at least one round at responding officers, according to the sheriff's office.

EPSO said at least one officer returned fire, hitting the suspect.

No officers were injured.

According to EPSO, the child was quickly rescued from inside the home and reported no injuries.

EPSO said a taser was used on the suspect while officers tried to place him in custody after he "violently" resisted arrest.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital to get treatment for his injuries from the incident.

Earlier that evening, a shelter-in-place was issued for the neighborhood due to the nature of the incident.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.