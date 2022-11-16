Juveniles arrested after several attacks on light rail trains in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lakewood Police Department arrested seven juveniles at a high school Friday and now they're facing charges in connection with several attacks that happened on RTD light rail trains in the past few weeks, according to 9NEWS.

A Lakewood Police spokesperson said the suspects were taken into custody at Longview High School on Friday, Nov. 11, and arrested related to two assaults that happened on Oct. 14 and Nov. 4.

The victims suffered significant injuries, Lakewood Police said. Details on the extent of the injuries were not provided.

It's under the assumption that at least two more suspects are believed to be connected to the assaults following another assault that happened in Arvada.

The names of the suspects will not be released due to their ages.

The suspects are expected to face formal charges on Thursday when they're due back in court.