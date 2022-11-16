Colorado Springs police officer, paramedic on paid leave after man dies during ‘mental health episode’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead and two first responders were placed on administrative leave after a reported mental health crisis Tuesday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Communications Center received a 911 call at 4:41 p.m. reporting a man experiencing a "mental health episode" at a home in the 200 block of Mount View Lane.

At 4:45 p.m., CSPD dispatched a Crisis Response Team (CRT). The CRT was made up of a sworn CSPD police officer, a community health paramedic employed by the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and a Diversus Health Clinician.

CSPD said when the team arrived at the scene, they found the man in the road. When they tried contacting him, CSPD said a "struggle" ensued and the paramedic helped the police officer.

After the struggle, police said the man was placed in handcuffs and became unresponsive. At that point, CSPD said medical personnel was requested and the man was taken to a hospital.

After arriving at the hospital, CSPD said the man was pronounced dead.

The officer and the paramedic were placed on paid administrative leave. Their names will be released at a later date.

Police said the El Paso County Coroner's Office will release the official cause of death.

According to CSPD, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.