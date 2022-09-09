Proposal to limit public access on Old Stage Road in SW Colorado Springs raises concern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Illegal and undesirable activity along historic Old Stage Road in the mountains above the city has led officials to propose what some residents believe is a drastic and unnecessary step.

The city is determining whether public access on the popular road should be restricted after hours.

KRDO

Old Stage Road is paved through a residential area on its east end, but becomes a winding, unpaved road for approximately 10 miles until it merges with Gold Camp Road into Teller County.

Placing a permanent gate at the entrance to the unpaved section -- to replace a temporary gate already existing there -- is a possible solution to reduce activities along the road such as shooting, trash dumping, vandalism, campfires and camping by homeless people.

KRDO

Although the road is under the jurisdiction of El Paso County and the U.S. Forest Service, city officials said that Colorado Springs police recommend limiting public access to help reduce crime and improve safety.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 has received several email messages this week expressing strong opposition to the idea.

KRDO

City officials deny claims by some opponents that the proposal is being driven by The Broadmoor, since the resort owns the Seven Falls tourist attraction and other property along the road.

A public meeting on the matter will be held next Thursday evening at Cheyenne Mountain High School, and city officials said that a final decision on the proposal is expected by the end of the year.