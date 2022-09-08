Sentencing for ex-Colorado Springs contractor recorded destroying customer’s shower postponed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sentencing date for a former Colorado Springs contractor caught on camera taking a sledgehammer to a customer's shower has been moved back a month. This postponement was due to his current attorney not showing up in court Thursday.

In September 2021, customer Amber Trucke reached out to KRDO about an incident she had with contractors from Dream Home Remodels. Trucke explained that she wanted to inspect the work done further before paying the rest of the money owed to Dream Home Remodels.

After letting them know about her decision, Terry Gregory and Jordan Cazares went back to Trucke's home when she wasn't there. A roommate let them in, unaware of the conflict. That's when Gregory began destroying Trucke's bathroom.

When asked to stop by the person recording the destruction, Gregory responded, "is somebody going to pay me?"

"Watching it just brings tears to my eyes," Trucke told KRDO in 2021. "It makes me sick, it makes me scared. This is more than just trashing my bathroom, my sense of safety is gone."

Since the incident, KRDO has repeatedly reached out to Gregory for interviews. He has yet to accept a chance to speak about his actions.

Trucke filed a police report with the Colorado Springs Police Department after the incident. In November 2021, court records showed that felony warrants had been issued for Gregory and Cazares.

They were both booked in Gunnison County and were released on bond. According to court records, they both took plea deals.

According to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, because Gregory now has felony convictions related to his work, he's no longer registered with the building department.

KRDO has reached out to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office to learn more about the plea deal Gregory is getting. We have yet to hear back.