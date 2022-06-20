Guests prohibited from bringing most bags into Pueblo Memorial Hall; effective immediately

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Monday, Pueblo Memorial Hall announced it's implementing a new Clear Bag Policy for guests at public ticketed events.

Guests are encouraged to avoid bringing in bags of any type. However, many types of bags will be permitted for ticketed events:

One gallon clear plastic freezer bags that are more than 12” x 12” x 6”

Clear plastic totes that are more than 12” x 12” x “6”

Small clutch style purses that are more than 4.5” x 6.5”

Based on a case-by-case basis, there will be some expectations for medical necessities. For any reason, Pueblo Memorial Hall has the right to disallow any bag to enter the building. Guests attending a ticketed event are subject to be screened upon entry.

The following items are prohibited:

Outside food or beverage

Weapons (knives, pepper spray and other aerosols, key rings/key chains for self-defense, stun guns, any concealed weapons, firearms etc. and any ammunition or accessories to weapons)

Bags that do not conform to the clear bag policy.

Professional cameras

Laser pointers

Air horns or sound mechanisms that would cause distraction to audience

Signage

Animals (Service dog permitted with proper documentation)

Inflatable objects

Unapproved handouts

Medical and diaper bags 14” x 14”x 6” or smaller are permitted

You can learn about the policy by clicking here.