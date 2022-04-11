Mountain View Fire Rescue gather supplies to help Ukraine

ERIE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire department in Colorado has a personal connection to the war-torn country, Ukraine. Their effort in helping Ukraine is gathering medical supplies and gear to ship to the country.

According to 9News, Yana Clopton, an employee in Mountain View Fire Rescue's finance department, told 9News she's from Ukraine. Clopton says the war in Ukraine has been difficult for her and she wanted to do something to help.

"I was very depressed," she said. "I was crying a lot, but then at some point I was thinking that that's enough. I have to put myself together and have to act and try to help people in Ukraine."

With the help of other fire departments in Colorado through the Colorado Professional Firefighters Network, Captain Ed Seibert told 9News they are asking for donations of gear including extrication equipment, helmets, gloves, boots, fans, bunker, and EMS supplies. All items will be going directly to front lines.

"I'm very excited to be doing this project because it's helping people in another country, across the ocean. It also is helping one of our own here."

On Friday, April 15, the items will be shipped to Ukraine.

To help support Ukrainians financially, you can visit Ukrainians of Colorado or Sunflower Railroad.