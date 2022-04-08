Skip to Content
Published 1:39 PM

Multiple crews respond to fire off Falcon Hwy and Chief Rd.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday afternoon, multiple crews responded to a reported fire off of Falcon Highway and Chief Road.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the Falcon Fire Department is the lead agency.

As of 1:38 p.m., the EPCSO estimates the fire is about a quarter of an acre. Falcon Highway is closed for a small stretch, east of the interchange with Hwy 24.

Photos: Sean Donovan

This is a developing story, a KRDO crew is on the way.

