Multiple crews respond to fire off Falcon Hwy and Chief Rd.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday afternoon, multiple crews responded to a reported fire off of Falcon Highway and Chief Road.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the Falcon Fire Department is the lead agency.

As of 1:38 p.m., the EPCSO estimates the fire is about a quarter of an acre. Falcon Highway is closed for a small stretch, east of the interchange with Hwy 24.











Photos: Sean Donovan

Multiple EPSO and Fire Crews in the area of Falcon Highway and Meridian to Falcon Highway and Blaney Road. Current fire in the area of 12000 block Falcon Highway moving south toward Blaney Road.



Road closures in the depicted area on map. Please stay away from area. pic.twitter.com/UsK80YjMdi — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 8, 2022

This is a developing story, a KRDO crew is on the way.