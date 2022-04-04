Space Symposium returns in full to Colorado Springs after impact of COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After being cancelled in 2021 and held on a reduced basis last summer, the Space Symposium is back to normal for its 37th edition this week.

And back to normal may be putting it mildly.

Space Foundation

Indications are that this year's event will be the biggest ever, with activities being staged beyond the traditional base of The Broadmoor Hotel and its facilities -- and that could mean a significant economic impact for the city and surrounding areas.

According to a news release from the Space Foundation, the event's organizer based in Colorado Springs and Washington, D.C.: "The annual event will reconvene all sectors of the space ecosystem to inform, update and connect international space agencies, commercial space businesses, military, national security and intelligence organizations, federal and state government agencies, private space travel providers, space entrepreneurs, and more. More than 15 heads of space agencies are expected to speak, with over 10,000 attendees expected from more than 25 countries."

Space Foundation

The symposium began Saturday and continues through Thursday.

For more information about this year's Space Symposium, visit: https://www.spacesymposium.org/agenda.