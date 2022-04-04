Applications open to nominate locations for Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Colorado Preservation Inc. (CPI) have opened applications to nominate a place in Colorado to add to its endangered places list. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Nominated locations will be announced during the Colorado Preservation, Inc.’s Saving Places® conference in February 2023 in Denver.

Historic buildings that are abandoned, neglected, development pressures, extreme weatherization, and climate are all factors to potential threats. Individuals and organizations can make a nomination by visiting Colorado Preservation's website.

The Endangered Places program's problematic approach wants to identify, preserve, and interpret historic buildings, resources, and locations with other advocates. For 25 years, CPI is working with Colorado communities to help save over 130 nominated locations. 47 of these locations are currently "in-progress" while 54 locations have been "saved," and 22 are on "alert" status.