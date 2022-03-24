Protest against corruption planned after mass Colorado city council resignation

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two former Florence City City Council members who just left their jobs in mass city council resignation have planned a protest against corruption for Saturday.

Mike Vendetti and Allen Knisley tell 13 Investigates they notified the interim City manager, Mayor and Police Chief of their intent to exercise their free speech rights.

The Saturday protest will take place from 9 to 4 near City Hall on the corner of Dewey Street and Highway 115.

