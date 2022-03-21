Many storage units catch fire in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many storage units had caught on fire early Monday morning in east Colorado Springs.

At approximately 3:15 a.m., Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) received a 911 call of the structure fire in the 4900 block of Galley Rd., just near Caddy Shack.

During the investigation, police say the fire started from "a warming fire" located close to the side of a building.

While in the area, police also found a homeless camp on private property where four fires that had been abandoned still burning.

The fire is now extinguished.

There were no injuries reported.

Police say there is no suspect at this time.

Eastbound Galley Road, east of Wooten Road is currently closed as police and firefighters continue to investigate the incident.