Colorado Springs Police: man arrested for multiple burglaries, motor vehicle thefts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man believed to be involved in multiple burglaries and motor vehicle thefts across the city.

According to police, detectives with the Falcon Division began investigating a series of office building burglaries involving the same suspect. On March 10, detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Robert Owens.

On March 17, detectives worked with MVT detectives, patrol officers, and a K-9 unit to arrest Owens. According to CSPD, Owens was found and arrested at the 7-Eleven on Hartsel Drive.

Police believe Owens was involved in 20 office building burglaries and five motor vehicle thefts.

He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on multiple felony warrants for escape, burglary, and motor vehicle theft.