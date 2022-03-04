New housing trend coming to Colorado Springs as home prices continue to rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For people who don't want to live in apartments but can't afford or find desirable homes in the area's hot housing market, few options exist.

However, a Wisconsin developer is bringing a housing concept to town that has become a growing trend nationwide.

Continental Properties announced this week that it plans to build its new line of Avanterra homes on the city's northeast side, near the intersection of Woodmen and Black Forest roads.

The project would build 137 single-family homes on a 12-acre site, and the houses would be rented instead of sold.

This "built-to-rent" to concept has become popular across the country as people seek the additional space and privacy offered by houses while also getting maintenance-free living and other perks often found at apartment complexes.

The houses would have between one and four bedrooms, and offer larger kitchens as well as private outdoor areas, plenty of storage space, driveways and garages.

Rental amounts have yet to be determined but the developer hopes to start construction this summer.

Continental already has a presence on the city's northeast side, having developed a retail center and two apartment complexes with a third on the way.

In January, the developer broke ground near Chicago on the first of the Avanterra line.

The announcement comes as housing prices this week continued a seven-year trend of increases, with the median price now at $465,000.

Renting existing houses in the city can range from $1,000 per month at the basic one bedroom/one bathroom level to several thousand dollars per month based on location and size.

However, the number of available houses for sale remains historically low, as home construction continues to struggle to meet the high demand.