Colorado Parks and Wildlife catches and releases wild turkeys after checking for disease

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Colorado Springs spent the week capturing ten turkeys on the Eastern Plains.

According to CPW, the point was to test the turkeys for diseases to prevent them from infecting other populations when they were moved.

"Anytime we’re going to move animals we want to test them for disease just because we don’t want to introduce disease to a herd or flock somewhere else," said Ethan Pruitt, the District Wildlife Manager for the Lemon District.

Biologists and CPW officers used a netting method to capture the turkeys. Pruitt said they put bait underneath the net and lured the turkeys onto the net for capture.

Once captured, they take a blood sample and mouth swab from the birds. CPW tested for salmonella and avian flu.

After testing, the birds are banded for future tracking purposes. Pruitt said it helps them identify the birds years down the road and gather information.

"Say if a hunter harvests it in five years, we can get some data off that in terms of like how long it lived and then they can tell us where they harvested it and then we can tell a little bit about their movements and things like that,” explained Pruitt.

In total, 10 turkeys were captured and released back into the wild.