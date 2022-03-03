Colorado forests ‘in jeopardy,’ according to annual statewide report

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ongoing drought conditions, insects, disease, and wildfire risk have placed forests across the state "in jeopardy," according to an annual report released late Wednesday.

The Colorado State Forest Service, headquartered at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, published its evaluation of forest health for 2021 and stated that trees continue to be stressed by the region's persistent drought.

According to the report, the drought has weakened trees and made them more vulnerable to outbreaks of insects and disease, and increased the danger of wildfires; specifically, spruce beetles infested more than 53,000 acres of forests last year.

The CSFS emphasizes that the situation also affects smaller communities and rural areas, not just cities and towns.

Some of the responses to the situation are happening in southern Colorado; seven projects are underway near Cuchara, in Huerfano County, to reduce the wildfire risk and establish a safe evacuation route.

Additionally, the agency managed a project around Larkspur, in Douglas County, to remove four million pounds of dead timber to produce local wood products.

