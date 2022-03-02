Major widening, improvement plan revealed for busy Marksheffel Road on east border of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Residents in and around the fast-growing Banning Lewis Ranch subdivision in the city's northeastern corner can finally look ahead to less traffic congestion and safer driving there.

The city and El Paso County have announced a joint plan to widen and improve a rough, narrow stretch of Marksheffel Road between North Carefree Circle to the south and Dublin Boulevard to the north.

City of Colorado Springs

That stretch of road has just one lane in each direction and has long been considered inadequate to handle growing traffic from commuters and increasing home construction, especially to the east and north.

City officials said that engineering plans for widening that stretch are 90% complete, and the city will be responsible for the widening that will begin in 2025.

The county will be responsible for installing road shoulders along the targeted stretch of Marksheffel.

Crews have been filling potholes in the road and also plan to repave it before widening starts.

City of Colorado Springs

Other improvements will start this spring to include: Improving turn lanes and adding southbound through-lanes at the Marksheffel-Dublin intersecton; and a fall project to install a traffic signal at the Marksheffel-Carefree intersection.

Upgrades also are planned next year at the Marksheffel-Barnes Road intersection.

The projected cost of the widening project alone, is between $50 million and $60 million and there is no funding available for it yet; but officials hope to finance some of the work with revenue from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority sales tax -- if voters decide in November to extend it for an additional ten years.

Officials have already allocated around $7 million for some of the improvement work, and five other upgrades -- including a new four-lane road north of the Marksheffel-Woodmen Road intersection, will be performed by developers as part of future projects.

KRDO

Also in the planning stage is a new bridge across Cottonwood Creek on Marksheffel, but costs and a schedule have yet to be determined.

Overall, officials want to improve Marksheffel between Vollmer Road (near Black Forest) to the north and Drennan Road to the south.

A town hall about the Marksheffel plan will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Pavilion in Banning Lewis Ranch; Mayor John Suthers, City Councilman Mike O'Malley and other city and county officials will attend.