Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen preps for Fat Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Momma Pearl's Cajun Kitchen, a Colorado Springs restaurant serving crawfish, gumbo and other hearty Cajun-Creole dishes, is preparing for one of their busiest holidays: Mardi Gras.

Mardis Gras means "Fat Tuesday" in French. It's a day to indulge and gorge on rich, fatty food ahead of Lent. Lent is a 40-day season of fasting, leading up to Easter.

To ring in the holiday, people can stop by Momma Pearl's at 162 Tracker Drive in Colorado Springs from 11:00 a.m. until 7 p.m.