Man arrested for stealing vehicle in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested on Sunday afternoon for stealing a vehicle in Pueblo County.

In a PPD news release, at around 2:24 p.m., Pueblo police witnessed a black Jeep Wrangler that was reported to be seen in many neighborhoods "committing thefts from autos" in the 2000 block of N. Hudson Ave.

During the investigation, police determined the vehicle was stolen and reached out to the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old, Gumaro Isaac Acosta. Police arrested Acosta after a brief struggle.

Acosta was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, identify theft, first degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Acosta has previous charges for theft, possession of a controlled substance, third degree assault, two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, kidnapping, and menacing, according to PPD.