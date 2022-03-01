Crash shuts down left lane on northbound I-25, CDOT says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says a vehicle crash has caused the left lane on northbound I-25 between Pikes Peak International Raceway (Exit 122) and Clear Spring Ranch (Exit 123) to shut down Tuesday morning.
Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.
#I25 northbound: Left shoulder closed due to a crash between Exit 122 - Pikes Peak International Raceway and Exit 123 - Clear Spring Ranch. https://t.co/tuvG00YtAY— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 1, 2022
