today at 9:23 AM
Published 9:18 AM

Crash shuts down left lane on northbound I-25, CDOT says

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says a vehicle crash has caused the left lane on northbound I-25 between Pikes Peak International Raceway (Exit 122) and Clear Spring Ranch (Exit 123) to shut down Tuesday morning.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

Top Stories

KRDO News

