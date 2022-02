COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are responding to a fire at the WoodSpring Suites in Colorado Springs.

The hotel is located near I-25 and West Fillmore Street.

Officials with CSFD say multiple hotel units have been evacuated and they currently have the fire under control. Everyone has been evacuated safely and no injuries are being reported.