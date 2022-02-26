Skip to Content
today at 9:11 AM
Published 9:07 AM

4 people displaced from Colorado Springs house fire

CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. CSFD says 4 people have been displaced.

CSFD says they were on the scene of the home fire at 2414 Vintage Drive in Colorado Springs, near North Union Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard. The fire broke out at around 4:00 a.m.

Firefighters say crews have the fire under control and that no one was injured in the incident.

It's unclear what caused the fire at this time.

