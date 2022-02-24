Colorado Springs woman from Ukraine shares family’s story during Russian invasion

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Victoria Neville spent the first 25 years of her life in Ukraine, and though she now lives in Colorado Springs, most of her friends and family are still back home.

"Sirens all over cities, people are trapped," Neville said. "There's nowhere to go. Every hour I check in on my friends and family."

Her dad is hiding in a Kyiv basement with her older sister and her family right now.

"There was explosion and he said it was so loud and so hard. He thought his windows [were] gonna burst. It was so scary," Neville said.

She said her friends are donating blood and joining the army, getting ready to fight.

"A lot of people help each other. It's Ukrainians. What do we have? It's character. We have that character. We're gonna make it," Neville said.

Neville's father left for Ukraine just two weeks ago, he's waiting on a green card to come to the United States. He felt he had to go back to protect his family.

Neville broke down during our conversation, recounting that one of her close friends called her to say goodbye. Her friend is living in a town on the Russian border.

She wants people to know that she doesn't think this will end in Ukraine. She hopes other nations take action now because she thinks Vladimir Putin will keep going.

"He will go to Poland. He will go to Turkey. He wants to be on top. He wants to tell the U.S. what to do," she said. "What devastates me, I've heard a lot of stories from my grandma, about World War II and I never thought I'm gonna have my own stories."

For now, all her loved ones can do is pray.

"They are attacking shooting anywhere, everywhere, any moment. It's not a safe place, and I discuss with my friends, what is the plan? There is no plan." Neville said. "It's painful to be here on such a long-distance, and just to watch what is next -- nobody knows what is next."

Neville said Americans can help by paying attention to what's happening. She thinks this invasion is only the beginning.