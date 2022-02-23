Whataburger officially opens first Colorado location on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The long-waited popular Texas fast food joint, Whataburger officially opened its first Colorado Springs location on Wednesday. The restaurant is located at 1310 Interquest Parkway, north end in Colorado Springs.

“We’re excited to bring Whataburger’s big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Colorado,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks, Whataburger’s franchise partner. “We’re looking forward to growing here and being part of the community.”

The local Whataburger team of 150 employees is ready to serve the community through the dining room open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the drive-thru open 24/7. Curbside pickup and delivery for online orders will be available in the coming weeks.

All access to the location will be channeled through through Rampart Hills View. To access Rampart Hills View, drivers need to come from southbound Voyager Parkway.

The location will not only be Colorado Springs first Whataburger, but the first location in Colorado as a whole.

Two more Whataburger locations will open later this year at 6140 Dublin Blvd and 5905 Constitution Ave. As the brand grows locally, Whataburger plans to hire 300 people to deliver the Whataburger experience.