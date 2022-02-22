Pueblo police arrests woman caught stealing trailer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police have arrested the woman along with other people who were caught stealing a large trailer on Sunday.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, at around 11 a.m. Pueblo police say they received a report of a 2021 Chevy Silverado with a 18-foot trailer was stolen from a residence.

The anti-theft navigation system attached to the trailer allowed Pueblo police to locate the vehicle in the 2800 block of Freedom Ave. Police attempted to approach the stolen vehicle but it drove off.

With the help of the anti-theft system, the truck made an immediate stop neat the intersection of W. 13th Street and Elizabeth Street.

Four people from inside the stolen vehicle ran but police captured all four people a short distance away from the truck.

Police say two out of the four people were arrested for warrants at the scene. The driver of the stolen vehicle, 25-year-old Starleve Valles was arrested for Auto theft. As for the fourth person, they were released at the scene.