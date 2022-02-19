Man charged with aggravated robbery for stealing truck in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police have arrested 29-year-old Derek Sandoval for allegedly stealing a truck.

Officer Brown with the Pueblo Police Department was on patrol Friday night in the area of Oakshire Lane & Troy Avenue in Pueblo when he saw the stolen truck.

Police say there was a brief struggle between the suspect and officers.

Derek Sandoval was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Jail. He was booked on Aggravated Robbery, 1st Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, and 1st Degree Trespassing.