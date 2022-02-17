2nd child dies following crash on Highway 50, victims identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office confirmed Thursday that the third victim who was flown to a hospital following a serious crash on Highway 50 earlier this week has died.

The coroner's office identified the three people who were killed in a crash near Hwy 50 and 36th Lane, just east of Pueblo, on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Ada Frazier, 86, Trenton Frazier, 13, and McKenzie Frazier, 6. According to the coroner's office, McKenzie was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs following the crash, but she died on Thursday.

Colorado State Patrol reported that the crash involved a passenger car and a pickup truck that was towing a flatbed trailer. Ada Frazier was driving the passenger car when it pulled in front of the truck at 36th Lane.

The crash is still under investigation.