Colorado Gov. Jared Polis officially launches re-election campaign

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis made the announcement official on Twitter hours before a scheduled event in Pueblo Tuesday evening, but it's no surprise: he's running for re-election.

Polis posted a video to Twitter highlighting some of the initiatives his administration has pushed since taking office, like free preschool and Colorado's health reinsurance program. The video features plenty of photo opportunities with Coloradans over the past few years.

I'm Jared Polis. I'm Colorado's Governor. And today I’m making it official — I’m running for re-election here in America’s greatest state.



This is an all-hands-on-deck movement to protect our progress & keep Colorado moving forward.



— Jared Polis (@PolisForCO) February 15, 2022

The governor will be on the ballot with his running mate, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, for the Democratic primary before the general election this November. As of Tuesday, only one other candidate, Dustin Rorex, had declared for the Democratic primary.

On the Republican side, six candidates have announced their gubernatorial campaigns, including University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, former Parker Mayor Greg Lopez, Jim Rundberg, Laurie Clark, Jon Gray-Ginsberg, and Danielle Neuschwanger.

Polis is scheduled to be at the Brues Alehouse Brewing Company in Pueblo to kick off his campaign in person at 6 p.m. Tuesday. His campaign announced Polis and Primavera will set out on a "four-day, statewide tour" following the kick-off event.