Local Olympians eye decision to let Russian figure skater compete after positive drug test

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The decision to allow a Russian Olympic Committee figure skater to compete in the Olympics Tuesday night after testing positive for a banned substance is having ripple effects over Team USA and skaters who train in Colorado Springs.

The court of arbitration for sport has ruled 15-year-old Kamila Valieva is allowed to skate, but if she medals in the women’s singles competition this week. There will be no ceremony for anyone if she wins, which could also rob the Americans of the chance to be recognized for their achievements in the team event where the United States placed second behind the Russian Olympic Committee.

The decision to allow the Russian favorite to compete was heavily influenced by the fact that she’s a minor. The ruling, shocking many.

"I truly believe that she shouldn't have been able to compete because of breaking the rules, even though it may not have been her fault," said Eddie Shipstad.

Eddie Shipstad is Colorado Springs-based world-renowned figure skating jump coach who has worked with Alysa Liu and Karen Chen at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Those two Team USA figure skaters compete against Valieva Tuesday, but placement may not matter since the International Olympic Committee has decided there will be no medal ceremony.

"For me as a coach and for them as athletes, that moment jumping up to the podium for that ceremony was everything to them, it meant everything," said Shipstad. "So to have that taken away due to this situation like this is really devastating on those athletes and it's tough to keep your focus. I'm hoping that Alysa Liu, who trains at our program, and Karen Chen really just push forward and give their best.”

Despite the uncertainty, Shipstad says he knows Team USA will work hard to ignore the chaos around them while on the ice, but will hopefully speak out once their job is done in an effort to inspire change.

"I hope that they get to state their opinions on this, especially our skaters that have won medals and deserve that opportunity to be on the podium and to see their flag go up, I think it's critical for them to have that," said Shipstad. "I hope that they have a voice in it. I hope that US Figure Skating continues to be strong with this moving forward, as well as our Olympic Committee."

The IOC said the team medal ceremony has been suspended indefinitely. It’s possible those medals, whatever color they ultimately are after the investigation, will be mailed to the Olympians after the games are over. That could be months from now.

"We are proud to be American skaters," said Shipstad. "We work very hard day in, and day out. These kids have amazing focus and drive, and every single day they are coming to the rink focused to do their best, not only for them and their families and everybody that puts time in, but also their country. They're also proud that they're skating clean."