I-25 northbound lane closed near Fountain, juvenile airlifted to hospital

WIGWAM, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the right northbound I-25 between mile 122 and 119 in Wigwam, just south of Fountain, is closed due to a crash as of 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

Colorado State Patrol says a serious traffic crash took place at milepost 120 around 6:00 p.m., resulting in 3 people being taken to the hospital. Two of those are juveniles. CSP says a male juvenile was airlifted to a hospital in Colorado Springs.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, State Patrol says multiple witnesses told them the driver, an adult male, was driving recklessly before the crash.

CSP told KRDO the closure of northbound I-25 would last for awhile as the scene is being processed.

