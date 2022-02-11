Volunteer at Colorado Springs school accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 19-year-old volunteer at a school in Colorado Springs is facing a felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl last summer.

Colorado Springs Police announced Friday that Jalen McNeal was arrested last Thursday for sexual assault on a child. The investigation began last October.

Police say that McNeal was a volunteer and basketball coach at the Galileo School of Math and Sciences, but the assault didn't take place at the school. He began volunteering at the school in December 2021.

Investigators are working on getting more information, but police are asking for any witnesses or people with information to call 719-444-7000.