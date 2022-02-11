Proposed 300-unit apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs draws neighborhood opposition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New apartment buildings are popping up across the city to meet the demand for housing, but a particular project has adjacent homeowners concerned.

Titan Development wants to build 300 apartments on a five-acre vacant plot and a five-acre parking lot near the intersection of Chapel Hills Drive and Research Parkway; the site is behind a fire station, and office park and the T-Mobile call center.

KRDO

But the site is also adjacent to the entrance to the Summerfield neighborhood where 356 homes are located, and neighbors are organizing opposition to the proposal.

Neighbors said that the project would bring at least 600 people and 400 vehicles to the area, adding to traffic congestion and noise, disrupting the neighborhood and lowering property values.

KRDO

Residents also are concerned that the proposed three-story buildings would block mountains views for some homeowners.

Robert Salle

The developer met with residents in November, and the city met with residents last week; but those homeowners said that much of the feedback wasn't considered because an apparent technical issue kept one of the meetings from being recorded.

There's also a feeling among some neighbors that the project will be approved despite their opposition.

KRDO

The next step in the process is for the developer to go before the city planning commission and request that the property be rezoned from commercial to multi-family; no date for that has been scheduled.