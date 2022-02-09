National Pizza Day: One Colorado Springs pizzeria preps for Superbowl rush

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bambino's Urban Pizzeria in downtown Colorado Springs has been serving the community since 1978. Kevin Megyeri is a third-generation legacy owner of the pizza joint that started with his grandma. He still uses his grandma's favorite recipes that date back nearly 45 years.

The pizzeria expects a rush of take-out orders for Superbowl Weekend on Sunday. Megyeri says, "Yep, we'll do a ton of take-out orders, we can do delivery now through our website and we also do takeout pizzas at home."

Bambino's Urban Pizzeria uses homemade Neapolitan dough made from flour milled in Italy, hand-stretched, and topped with homemade Fior Di Latte mozzarella, locally sourced meats, and locally grown produce.

Megyeri says it's been an honor serving the Colorado Springs community, adding, "It's the most rewarding thing in the world. Colorado Springs has treated us as an absolute family and I'm so proud to call this my home."

If you do plan on checking out Bambino's Urban Pizzeria for National Pizza Day or Superbowl Sunday, we asked about the top three pies they recommend. Megyeri loves the Margarita, The Old School, and The Spicy Pig (if you like a little heat).