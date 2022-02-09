Manitou Springs lifts emergency order concerning face coverings in all public indoor places

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs officially lifted its emergency order concerning the use of face coverings in all public indoor places on Wednesday.

In a news release, the order was lifted amid a unanimous approval during a special meeting on Tuesday by the Manitou Springs City Council.

But, individual businesses can still require face coverings. The city urges Manitou Springs residents and visitors to be respectful of each individual's business' decision on whether face coverings remain a requirement.