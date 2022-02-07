Colorado Springs hires new director for Pikes Peak Highway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the first time since 1995, America's Mountain has a new manager to replace Jack Glavan who retired last summer.

On Monday, city officials introduced Skyler Rorabaugh as the manager of the Pikes Peak Highway; he got the job over nearly 80 applicants.

Rorabaugh moved to the city in 2015 and previously was recreation director for the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs where his duties included financial management, community outreach, strategic planning, project and team management, sustainability, programming, and safety and risk management responsibilities.

He also has served in four leadership position in the recreation field, and his mix of skills and experience convinced the city that he's the right candidate for the job.

Rorabaugh said that his first task is to meet with the highway staff to get feedback and ideas on how to make the Peak experience better for everyone.

Last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Peak had 550,000 visitors -- the third highest total in history. The mountain set attendance records between 2013 and 2018, with an all-time high of nearly 600,000 in 2019.