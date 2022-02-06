Woman suffers life-threatening injuries, ejected from car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious car crash.

Colorado Springs Police say that the driver hit an exit-ramp guard rail and rolled over the off-ramp on I-25. The crash happened at around 1:00 a.m. Sunday near I-25 Exit 138, Circle Drive. The woman was ejected from the car.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Major Crash Team has responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation.