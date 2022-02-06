Skip to Content
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries, ejected from car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious car crash.

Colorado Springs Police say that the driver hit an exit-ramp guard rail and rolled over the off-ramp on I-25. The crash happened at around 1:00 a.m. Sunday near I-25 Exit 138, Circle Drive. The woman was ejected from the car.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Major Crash Team has responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation.

  1. “Colorado Springs Police say that the driver hit an exit-ramp guard rail and rolled over the off-ramp on I-25. The woman was ejected from the car.”
    .
    Presumably not wearing a seat belt, or she would almost certainly not have been ejected. And that’s what causes the most serious injuries, which are most often fatal. And with a single-vehicle crash at 1:00 AM on a Sunday, I’m betting alcohol was involved.

