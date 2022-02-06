Woman shot multiple times in the chest, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman has been shot multiple times in the chest early Sunday morning in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say they responded to a call about shots fired inside a vehicle and an attempted assault on Galena Drive in Northeast Colorado Springs.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

In a police report, officers say, "A short time later officers responded to an address on Rebecca Lane after a call was received by the CSPD communication center that a female had been shot in the chest multiple times. The two incidences were linked based on suspect information and vehicle description."

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Section-Homicide/Assult unit responded to assist in the investigation.

The victim of the shooting sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated and released from a local hospital.

Police are actively working to identify the suspect. The suspect is still at large.