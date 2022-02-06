Skip to Content
today at 9:03 AM
Woman shot multiple times in the chest, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman has been shot multiple times in the chest early Sunday morning in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say they responded to a call about shots fired inside a vehicle and an attempted assault on Galena Drive in Northeast Colorado Springs.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

In a police report, officers say, "A short time later officers responded to an address on Rebecca Lane after a call was received by the CSPD communication center that a female had been shot in the chest multiple times. The two incidences were linked based on suspect information and vehicle description."

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Section-Homicide/Assult unit responded to assist in the investigation.

The victim of the shooting sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated and released from a local hospital.

Police are actively working to identify the suspect. The suspect is still at large.

Kerjan Donovan

Kerjan is the weekend morning anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Kerjan here

  1. “Woman shot multiple times in the chest . . . The victim of the shooting sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated and released from a local hospital.”
    .
    I wonder what type of gun she was shot with? A paintball gun, or a BB gun perhaps? Not too many people survive multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

