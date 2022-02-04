Colorado Springs Police investigating 2 separate shootings Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two shootings late Thursday night in Colorado Springs are under investigation by police.

The first shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. near 300 Gahart Drive, which is in southeast Colorado Springs. Police say officers got a report of a home invasion involving three people, and shots were fired at the scene. Investigators found a blood trail leaving the scene, but it ended abruptly about a block away.

The second shooting happened at about 11:20 p.m. near 3900 N. Nevada Ave. Police found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his leg, and he was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim, who hasn't been identified, told police he believes he was shot by suspects in a "light-colored sedan."

No suspects have been identified or arrested in either shooting. The two incidents aren't connected.