Firefighters extinguish house fire in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department have successfully extinguished a house fire Saturday morning near South Marksheffel Road and Bradley Road.

CSFD PIO

CSFD units and the Colorado Center Fire Department were on the scene, working on a basement fire at 9146 Chieftan Drive, located in the subdivision Southeast of the Colorado Springs Airport.

As of 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, firefighters say that the fire had been controlled and confined to the basement.

Residents were safely evacuated and have no injuries. It's not known what caused the fire at this time. Officials say that the fire is under investigation.