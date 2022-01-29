Colorado Springs Police officers looking for bike burglar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Friday night, around 11:30 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call about an alarm set off at a bicycle shop.

According to CSPD, the cycling shop is located in the 3900 Block of East Bijou Street, near Platte avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered a burglary had taken place, with at least one bicycle stolen from the store. CSPD adds, "At least one bicycle stolen from the business was found staged nearby."

The Police Department is still looking for the suspect in the bike burglary. The investigation is ongoing.