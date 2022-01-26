Association says Colorado youth vaping, flavored tobacco products threaten progress to reduce tobacco use

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The American Lung Association’s 20th annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today, finds that Colorado earned failing grades on passing policies to reduce and prevent tobacco use, including e-cigarettes.

The “State of Tobacco Control” report evaluates state and federal policymakers on actions taken to eliminate tobacco use, the nation’s leading cause of preventable death. The report also recommends proven-effective tobacco control laws and policies to save lives.

Here in Colorado, in the last 20 years, the Association says lawmakers have made significant strides to reduce tobacco use, like creating a statewide tobacco retailer license, removing statewide preemption on tobacco control issues, and increasing the tax on tobacco products, however, "there is more work to be done." In Colorado, the adult smoking rate is still 12.4%, and the high school tobacco use rate is 32.3%.

“While we have seen considerable progress, tobacco use remains our leading cause of preventable death and disease, taking an estimated 5,070 lives each year in Colorado,” said JoAnna Strother, Senior Director of Advocacy at the Lung Association. “And our progress on tobacco control policy has not been equal. We continue to see the unequal burden of tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke in communities experiencing health disparities.”

This year’s report noted the need for Colorado policymakers to focus on ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. According to the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey, more than two million high school and middle school students use e-cigarettes, and over 80% of those kids use flavored e-cigarettes. In addition, menthol cigarettes continue to be the major cause of tobacco-related death and disease in Black communities, with nearly 81% of Black Americans who smoke using them. Ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol, will not only help end youth vaping, but will also help address the disproportionate impact of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars have on many communities, including Black Americans, LGBTQ+ Americans, and youth.

“Kids follow the flavors, so ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Colorado is key to ending youth tobacco use. We call on legislators in Colorado to prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol, across Colorado,” said Strother.

“In 2022, Colorado needs to redouble their efforts to pass the proven policies called for in ‘State of Tobacco Control’ to help end tobacco use. We cannot afford to wait 20 more years and allow another generation to suffer from tobacco-caused addiction, disease and death,” said Strother.