Colorado public health officials give update on COVID-19, Jan. 20
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado's leading public health officials in the response to COVID-19 are giving an update Thursday amid the wave of Omicron variant sweeping across the state.
Comments
3 Comments
“In place of the Dark Lord” (Delta) “you will set up a Queen” (Omicron)”. And I shall not be dark, but beautiful and terrible as the Morning and the Night! Fair as the Sea and the Sun and the Snow upon the Mountain! Dreadful as the Storm and the Lightning! Stronger than the foundations of the earth. All shall love me and despair!”
Was it Galadriel from LOTR that said this or was it CDPHE?
Beware all you Frodo’s out there what you ask from your Government, you may just get it.
Here’s all you need to know:
One simple way to cut down cases is to limit testing, and that’s another U-turn we’re now seeing. The CDC is now saying you should not retest once you’ve recovered from COVID. If you test positive, just quarantine for five days and don’t retest to confirm that you’re negative, as the PCR can provide false positives for up to 12 weeks after the infection has been resolved.
Well, we’ve known this for nearly two years already. From the start, experts warned that the PCR cannot be used to diagnose an active infection, as it can pick up RNA from dead, noninfectious viral debris.
Health authorities are now spinning the tale that these revisions in guidance are because we have two years’ worth of data, and they’re just following the science. But that’s pure baloney, seeing how the data never supported their COVID restrictions in the first place.
The CDC’s decision to revise quarantine guidelines down from 10 days to just five days also appears politically motivated. Polls show the economy is a primary concern of voting Americans right now, so they need to strike a balance between the desired demolition of the economy and keeping people at work — at least until the 2022 elections are over.
In short, I suspect most if not all of the recent changes in COVID guidance is to build a narrative that the Biden administration has successfully brought the pandemic under control and reestablished a working economy. The change in narrative is based on political strategy, not science.
There is no scientific difference between a patient who has RECOVERED and one who is CURED. The only difference is political. It is acceptable to use the word RECOVERED, and every country’s statistics about COVID only reports RECOVERED. Why?
In our bureaucratic and closed medical system, CURED means “cured by a drug or treatment approved to cure the disease”. There are no approved drugs or treatments to cure COVID. So there are no cured patients. There are no approved drugs or treatments to cure the common cold – so “there is no cure for the common cold”.
When we develop and study a theory of cure, where an illness is cured by addressing the present cause – we easily see that most illnesses are cured by healing (the common cold) and more are cured by healthy non-medical actions, like scurvy. Many diseases are actually compound illnesses having multiple present causes and requiring several healthy non-medical actions to cure.