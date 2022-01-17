Police investigating 2 early morning robberies in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating two separate robberies that happened early Sunday morning near S. Circle Drive.

According to two reports by CSPD, both of the robberies involved victims who were walking outside early in the morning. The suspects drove up to both victims in a vehicle and robbed them at gunpoint.

The first robbery happened around 3:40 a.m. near 3100 Galley Road, which is just east of S. Circle Drive. Police say the suspects approached them in a vehicle and demanded their property, then one of the suspects with a handgun "pistol-whipped" one of the victims, according to CSPD.

The second robbery happened a little over an hour later, at about 5 a.m., near 1800 Monterey Road. Police reported that the victim was walking her dog when a vehicle "approached her" and the suspects demanded her personal property. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, but the victim wasn't reported to be injured.

At this time, it's not clear if the robberies are connected.

Police didn't give descriptions for the suspects or the suspect vehicle, but if you have any information about the robberies, you're encouraged to call 719-444-7270.