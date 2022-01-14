Woman and 2 children reported missing from Peyton, sheriff’s office investigating

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a 33-year-old woman who reportedly left with a man on Jan. 8 hasn't been seen since; now deputies are investigating the disappearance of her and two children.

According to the sheriff's office, Tanya Bebb was last seen when she left a residence near 4000 N. Curtis Road on Jan. 8. Investigators say she left the home in a red sedan with a Hispanic man who reportedly goes by the name of Michael -- he's described as being dark-skinned and with a goatee, according to the sheriff's office.

EPCSO says Bebb told her family she was "going to get something to eat with a friend," but she hadn't been seen or heard from since. She was reported missing to the sheriff's office on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office didn't say if Bebb's two children left with her at the time, but a news release said they should be with her. Her children are both boys, ages 3 and 10.

If you have information about Bebb's whereabouts, you're urged to call 719-390-5555.