Lack of seatbelt use: concerning trend among male drivers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado drivers are below the national average when using seat belts.

“Looking at our 2021 data, we’ve definitely noticed who is less likely to use this proven, life-saving device,” stated Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Colorado State Troopers responded to more serious injury and fatality crashes involving improper use or no use of seatbelts with our male drivers between the ages of 20 – 39 than any other group.”

Recognizing the dangers of not wearing a seatbelt, law enforcement does issue tickets as a form of education to motorists for seatbelt violations when being pulled over for other traffic infractions. In 2021, the Colorado State Patrol issued over 14,590 seat belt citations. Of those drivers, 3,780 were female and 10,810 were male.

“Getting thrown from a vehicle or getting tossed around violently inside during a crash will probably only happen once in your lifetime,” explained Chief Packard. “We aren’t made of steel and it can happen to you. Please, buckle up; your seatbelt could save your life.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), seat belts reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash by 50%. Yet the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT’s), most recent statistics show that Colorado’s seat belt use rate is 86 percent — well below the national use average of 90 percent.