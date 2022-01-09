Garden of the Gods entrance sign will move to new location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Garden of the Gods Park entrance sign will move to a new location along the Foothills Trail north of Gateway Road, as part of the 30th Street Corridor Reconstruction Project. The new location will allow for safer access to those taking photos of the sign without conflicting with vehicular traffic entering and exiting the park.

On Monday, January 10th, pedestrian access to the sign will close as crews begin exploratory work around the sign to inspect the concrete foundation and determine the best way to protect the structure during the planned move. A date for the removal of the sign has not been determined.

The sign, made from three large sandstone slabs was set in approximately 210 cubic feet of concrete in 1994 in its current position at the entrance to Garden of the Gods Park. A recent inspection revealed weathering, cracking, and damage to the existing sandstone. The exploratory work will allow crews to determine the safest way to move the sign.